Factbox: Colombian government, FARC rebels in landmark ceasefire deal

HAVANA/BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's government and FARC rebels signed a landmark ceasefire agreement on Thursday, a major step toward ending one of the world's longest-running conflicts.

Below are some highlights of the accord:

* DEFINITIVE BILATERAL CEASEFIRE

Both sides commit to democratic values and agree not to use weapons for political ends. The ceasefire will be effective once a final peace deal is signed.

* DEMOBILIZATON AREAS

The government and FARC will establish 23 transition zones and eight camps where rebels will demobilize and begin the process of returning to civilian life.

Teams led by the United Nations, including government and FARC representatives, will monitor the demobilization.

Police and other armed officials will only be allowed into the transition zones in coordination with the monitoring teams. No civilians are allowed into the FARC camps.

* SURRENDERING ARMS

FARC rebels must hand over their weapons to United Nations officials within 180 days of the signing of the final deal. The weapons will be stored in secure containers monitored by the U.N. before being broken down and used for the construction of three memorial monuments.

* GUARANTEEING FARC SAFETY

The government will guarantee the safety of ex-rebels and their political allies, who have historically been targets for right-wing paramilitary groups.

A special investigation unit will be created within the prosecutors' office to focus on rooting out criminal gangs born out of right-wing paramilitary groups. This unit will have its own elite police force.

Special protection units, comprised of both ex-rebels and security forces, will guard FARC politicians and other community leaders.

* REFERENDUM

During talks on the ceasefire deal, the FARC accepted putting a final deal to a plebiscite, a promise made by President Juan Manual Santos that had been a key sticking point. The FARC accepted the referendum on the condition it is sanctioned by Colombia's Constitutional Court.