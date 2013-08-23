FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia FARC pause talks to study referendum proposal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 23, 2013 / 3:57 PM / in 4 years

Colombia FARC pause talks to study referendum proposal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) negotiator Pablo Catatumbo (C) reads a document as FARC lead negotiator Ivan Marquez (R) and FARC negotiator Ricardo Tellez listen in Havana August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

HAVANA (Reuters) - Colombia’s Marxist FARC rebels declared a pause in peace talks on Friday to take time to study a bill proposed by President Juan Manuel Santos that would call a referendum on any agreements that would bring an end to the five-decade conflict.

This is the first interruption in talks that began in November. Even as the FARC has been severely weakened in the last 10 years by a heavy military offensive, it remains a formidable threat to the government.

“We need to focus exclusively on analyzing the implications of the government’s proposal,” negotiators of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia said in a statement in Havana, where the talks are being held.

Santos on Thursday sent a bill to Congress that would allow a popular vote on any peace accord during national elections next year.

The FARC has appeared irritated in recent weeks with comments from Santos, who told Reuters that the rebel leadership could face jail terms if peace is achieved. He also said FARC negotiators would need to return to Colombia’s jungle and face capture or a battle death if talks collapse.

Reporting by Cuba newsroom; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.