Colombia president and FARC rebel leader shake hands

HAVANA (Reuters) - Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos and FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono shook hands at a historic meeting in Havana on Wednesday after pledging to reach a peace deal ending Latin America’s longest war within six months.

The meeting was hosted by Cuban President Raul Castro, who joined his hands to theirs as the two men greeted each other and urged their negotiators to ensure a definitive end to a conflict that has cost 220,000 lives and displaced millions.