Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speaks during a Reuters interview at the presidential palace in Bogota August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Friday he was calling home his team of negotiators from peace talks in Cuba with the Marxist FARC rebels, after the guerrilla group said earlier it was suspending its participation in the talks.

Negotiations will only resume when the government considers it appropriate, Santos said in Bogota.