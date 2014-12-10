FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombian government, rebels restart suspended peace talks
#World News
December 10, 2014 / 3:28 PM / 3 years ago

Colombian government, rebels restart suspended peace talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) lead negotiator Ivan Marquez (C) speaks to the media while flanked by fellow FARC members in Havana November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

HAVANA (Reuters) - The Colombian government and leftist FARC guerrillas on Wednesday restarted peace talks that had been suspended over the rebel capture of an army general who has since been released.

“The events of the previous few weeks are behind us,” chief government negotiator Humberto de la Calle said in a statement moments before heading into a closed-door session with the rebels.

The two-year-old talks in Cuba seek to end a 50-year-old war that has killed 200,000 people.

President Juan Manuel Santos suspended talks on Nov. 16 after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) seized army general Ruben Dario Alzate, one of five people taken by the guerrillas in two separate incidents.

Santos insisted there would be no more negotiations until all five hostages were freed.

The rebels released two soldiers on Nov. 25 and the other three - Alzate, a soldier and a civilian lawyer - were set free on Nov. 30. Alzate has since resigned from the army.

Santos has said he would like to reach a comprehensive accord by the end of 2015. Any agreement would then be put before Colombian voters for approval.

Reporting by Nelson Acosta; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
