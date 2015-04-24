FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's FARC rebels say peace deal cannot be rushed
April 24, 2015 / 7:27 PM / 2 years ago

Colombia's FARC rebels say peace deal cannot be rushed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - Colombia’s FARC guerrillas on Friday resisted the government’s request to accelerate peace talks, saying “peace cannot be achieved with a stopwatch in hand.”

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) have fought a Marxist-inspired insurgency for 50 years in Latin America’s longest war, which has killed some 220,000 people and displaced millions.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has repeatedly urged a rapid conclusion to peace talks, which have taken place in Havana for nearly two and a half years.

In an open letter to Santos, the FARC on Friday blamed the government for unnecessary delays.

Peace talks suffered a setback earlier this month when a rebel attacked killed 11 soldiers in rural Cauca province despite a unilateral rebel ceasefire.

The FARC called the combat a legitimate case of self-defense while the Bogota government saw it as a brazen attack.

Santos ordered the resumption of aerial attacks on rebel positions as a result. He had previously halted air raids in recognition of the FARC’s unilateral ceasefire.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Bernard Orr

