Colombia's FARC rebels kill one in first attack since halting ceasefire
May 24, 2015 / 7:49 PM / 2 years ago

Colombia's FARC rebels kill one in first attack since halting ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - One police officer was killed and two more were wounded in a bombing by Colombia’s FARC rebels on Sunday in the first attack by the group since it called off a unilateral ceasefire during peace talks with the government.

The incident took place outside the city of Tumaco in the southwestern province of Narino when the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, detonated explosives beside a passing police vehicle, police told reporters.

The Marxist FARC suspended a unilateral ceasefire on Friday after government troops killed 26 of its fighters, a move that will likely ratchet up tension at peace talks to end five decades of war in the Andean country.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta,; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Andrew Hay

