Fifteen Colombian fishermen held by ELN rebels freed
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
January 17, 2016 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

Fifteen Colombian fishermen held by ELN rebels freed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The Colombian army rescued 15 fishermen held by the country’s second-largest rebel group on Sunday, President Juan Manuel Santos said.

The fishermen, held for over a day in rural northern Bolivar province, had disobeyed orders by the National Liberation Army (ELN) not to fish in certain areas, the government said.

“The fishermen held by the ELN, apparently as a punishment, have been rescued,” Santos said on Twitter. “Congratulations to the Army, now to pursue those responsible.”

The 2,000-combatant ELN, smaller than the better-known FARC, is in exploratory talks with the government to begin peace negotiations.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Kevin Liffey

