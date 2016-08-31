FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia, FARC to ratify deal on Sept. 26 says Spain's Rajoy
August 31, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Colombia, FARC to ratify deal on Sept. 26 says Spain's Rajoy

Spain's acting Prime Minister and People's Party leader Mariano Rajoy delivers a speech during an investiture debate at parliament in Madrid, Spain August 31, 2016.Andrea Comas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Colombia's government will ratify a peace accord with the Marxist rebel group FARC on Sept. 26, Spain's acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday after talking to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

Santos's government reached a peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, on Aug. 24 to end a five-decade war. The deal still has to go to a plebiscite vote on Oct. 2.

"I had the chance to speak on Monday with (Santos) to congratulate him on the agreement. He has invited us to the agreement's signing on Sept. 26," Rajoy told Spain's parliament in a speech.

Santos said on Wednesday he had not yet decided the date but it would be announced by Thursday.

The agreement, which was reached after almost four years of talks in Cuba, will see the FARC rebels lay down their arms and reintegrate into civilian life.

Reporting by Angus Berwick in Madrid and Monica Garcia in Bogota; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
