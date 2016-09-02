FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Colombia's FARC reschedules conference to ratify peace deal
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
#World News
September 2, 2016 / 7:53 PM / a year ago

Colombia's FARC reschedules conference to ratify peace deal

Colombia's FARC lead negotiator Ivan Marquez (L) and Colombia's lead government negotiator Humberto de la Calle (R) shake hands while Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez looks on, after signing a final peace deal in Havana, Cuba, August 24, 2016.Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's Marxist FARC rebel group said on Friday it had rescheduled its conference to ratify a peace agreement with the government to Sept. 17-23.

After almost four years of protracted talks in Havana, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and the government agreed last week to end a five-decade-long war that has killed more than 220,000 and displaced millions.

The FARC's so-called Tenth Conference, its final as an armed group, was rescheduled for Sept. 17-23 after it postponed the meeting originally set for Sept. 13-19.

The rebel leadership will explain the contents of the accords to hundreds of rebel commanders at the conference.

President Juan Manuel Santos and long-time foe Rodrigo Londoño, known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, will then sign the final peace accord on Sept. 26 in Cartagena.

Colombians will vote on whether they approve of the accords in a plebiscite on Oct. 2.

Reporting by Helen Murphy; editing by G Crosse and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
