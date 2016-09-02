Colombia's FARC lead negotiator Ivan Marquez (L) and Colombia's lead government negotiator Humberto de la Calle (R) shake hands while Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez looks on, after signing a final peace deal in Havana, Cuba, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

BOGOTA Colombia's Marxist FARC rebel group said on Friday it had postponed a conference that was meant to ratify a peace agreement with the government, for logistical reasons.

After almost four years of complicated talks in Havana, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and the government agreed last week to end a five-decade war that has killed more than 220,000 and displaced millions.

The FARC's so-called Tenth Conference, its final as an armed group, was planned between Sept. 13 and 19 and aimed at explaining the contents of the accords to hundreds of rebel commanders.

The statement did not provide further details or say when the event would take place.

Colombians will vote on whether they approve of the accords in a plebiscite on Oct. 2.

(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Dan Grebler)