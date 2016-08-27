Carlos, a member of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), is seen at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Eduar, a member of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), is seen wearing a cap with badges showing images of Che Guevara and FARC's late founder Manuel Marulanda at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A machine gun and a chair are pictured in at a camp of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A member of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) walks at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Leidi, a member of the 51st Front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), poses for a picture at a camp in Cordillera Oriental, Colombia, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

BOGOTA Colombia's main rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces, said in a statement on Saturday they will hold their final conference on Sept. 13-19 to ratify a peace accord with the government.

The deal between the leaders of the leftist guerilla group, referred to as FARC, and the government was announced Wednesday in Havana, after almost four years of talks. The rebels have agreed to lay down arms after half a century of war.

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos has sent the text of the accord to Congress, where legislators have 30 days to go over it before a national referendum on Oct. 2.

