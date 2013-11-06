Colombia, FARC rebels reach agreement on political participation

HAVANA (Reuters) - Colombia’s government and Marxist FARC rebels have reached an agreement on the critical issue of the guerrillas’ future in politics, the two sides said on Tuesday in what could be a key step forward in their peace talks to end their decades-long war.

The FARC, or Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, has been fighting the government in a jungle and urban conflict that has killed more than 200,000 people since it began almost five decades ago as a peasant movement seeking land reform.