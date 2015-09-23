FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. lauds Colombia 'breakthroughs'; Kerry calls Santos
September 23, 2015 / 11:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. lauds Colombia 'breakthroughs'; Kerry calls Santos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAVANA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry applauded Colombia’s government and FARC rebels on Wednesday for “major breakthroughs” after the parties pledged to end Latin America’s longest-running war in six months.

“Peace is now ever closer,” he said in a statement. “I have called President (Juan Manuel) Santos to congratulate him and his negotiating team for their courage and commitment to the peace talks under extraordinarily difficult conditions.”

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

