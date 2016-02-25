FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry may meet with Colombia peace talks participants within days
February 25, 2016 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry may meet with Colombia peace talks participants within days

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens to an aide (R) before testifying at a House Appropriations subcommittee in Washington February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday he may be meeting with participants in the Colombia peace talks within the next few days “depending on how events flow.”

“There’s still some difficult issues to resolve in the context of the agreement, and we’re encouraging that process,” Kerry said during a budget hearing of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

The effort to end Colombia’s long civil war were thrown into disarray last week when rebel negotiators appeared in public escorted by armed and uniformed guerrillas. Cuba and Norway, the two countries sponsoring the talks, said on Wednesday the negotiations were back on track.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Walsh

