Obama congratulates Colombian leader on peace deal with FARC rebels
#World News
August 25, 2016 / 12:08 AM / a year ago

Obama congratulates Colombian leader on peace deal with FARC rebels

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a news conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. August 4, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by phone with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Wednesday to congratulate him on finalizing details of a peace agreement to end the country's 50-year-old guerrilla war with FARC rebels, the White House said.

"The president recognized this historic day as a critical juncture in what will be a long process to fully implement a just and lasting peace agreement that can advance security and prosperity for the Colombian people," the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

