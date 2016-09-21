FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama welcomes Colombia peace deal as an historic achievement
September 21, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

Obama welcomes Colombia peace deal as an historic achievement

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Colombian President Juan Manual Santos during their meeting in New York September 21, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama welcomed on Wednesday a peace deal between Colombia's government and leftist FARC rebels to end Latin America's longest war, describing it as an "historic achievement."

After almost four years of talks, the FARC and government last month reached a final peace accord that will be signed by FARC commander Rodrigo Londono, better known by the nom de guerre Timochenko, and President Juan Manuel Santos on Sept. 26. Colombians will have the last word during an Oct. 2. plebiscite.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Howard Goller

