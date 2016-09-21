Obama welcomes Colombia peace deal as an historic achievement

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama welcomed on Wednesday a peace deal between Colombia's government and leftist FARC rebels to end Latin America's longest war, describing it as an "historic achievement."

After almost four years of talks, the FARC and government last month reached a final peace accord that will be signed by FARC commander Rodrigo Londono, better known by the nom de guerre Timochenko, and President Juan Manuel Santos on Sept. 26. Colombians will have the last word during an Oct. 2. plebiscite.