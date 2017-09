Mick Jagger (L) and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during their "Latin America Ole Tour" at the Nemesio Camacho El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

BOGOTA - - The Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger took a stroll through downtown Bogota ahead of a Thursday concert in the Colombian capital.

On his walk, Jagger stopped off to try the traditional oblea wafer and ate the popular Colombian desert as he walked through Plaza Bolivar.

Thursday’s concert is part of a Rolling Stones tour through Latin America.