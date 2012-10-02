Factbox: Colombia's Santos latest leader treated for cancer

(Reuters) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos will undergo surgery for a non-aggressive prostate cancer on Wednesday.

Here is a look at some world leaders who have had cancer while in office:

* COLOMBIA‘S JUAN MANUEL SANTOS:

- Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said he would undergo surgery for a non-aggressive prostate cancer in a health scare that seemed unlikely to derail his government’s imminent talks with Marxist rebels to end decades of war.

* VENEZUELA‘S HUGO CHAVEZ:

- Chavez has been operated on for tumors three times since June 2011 as his October 7 re-election bid approaches. Details of the cancer involved and the exact location of the tumors have remained secret to all but a few confidants, including Chavez’s mentor, former Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

* PARAGUAY‘S FERNANDO LUGO:

- Lugo was diagnosed in August 2010 with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, the disease-fighting network spread throughout the body. The president underwent four months of chemotherapy and doctors said the cancer was in remission.

* BARBADOS’ DAVID THOMPSON:

- Thompson was diagnosed in September 2010 with pancreatic cancer, an often fatal illness. The prime minister received medical treatment in the United States but died in October 2010. He was 48.

* FRANCE‘S FRANCOIS MITTERRAND:

- Mitterrand was diagnosed with cancer not long after being elected president in 1981. He did not reveal his condition until after an operation in 1992. In 1994, Mitterrand underwent a second prostate operation followed by chemotherapy. He said he would resign if the pain became overwhelming.

Although forced to reduce his activities from September 1992 and very weak in his last nine months in office, Mitterrand remained in full possession of his mental faculties. He completed two seven-year terms in office to become France’s longest-serving president.

* FRANCE‘S GEORGES POMPIDOU:

- In April 1974, Pompidou died in office from a rare form of cancer called Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. His death was a shock to the public, who had been told the president was suffering from recurrent bouts of flu. Pompidou died in an era when talk of the president’s health was taboo.

* IRAN‘S SHAH MOHAMMAD REZA PAHLAVI:

- Rioting prompted the shah to leave Iran in January 1979. Gravely ill, he sought refuge abroad and later was treated for lymphatic cancer in the United States. The shah died in exile in Egypt in July 1980.

* CZECH REPUBLIC‘S VACLAV HAVEL:

- Vaclav Havel, a heavy smoker, had surgery in 1996 to remove part of his cancerous right lung. He was re-elected president two years later and stepped down in 2003 at the conclusion of his term. Havel died this year.

* UNITED STATES’ RONALD REAGAN:

- In 1985, Reagan underwent surgery to remove cancerous polyps from his colon. This caused the first-ever invocation of the acting president clause of the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment. The surgery lasted just under three hours and Reagan resumed the powers of the presidency later that day.

- In August 1985, he underwent an operation to remove skin cancer cells from his nose. In October, more skin cancer cells that were detected on his nose were removed. Reagan completed two four-year terms in office in 1989 and died in 2004.

(Sources: Reuters/www.britannica.com)