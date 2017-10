President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos addresses the 67th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said on Monday that he would undergo surgery for non-aggressive prostate cancer and that the tumor was caught “in time”.

“It’s a small tumor located on the prostate gland and it’s a good prognosis, it’s not aggressive,” he said in an address to the nation.