Factbox: Key facts on Colombia's President Santos

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos has seen his popularity decline in recent polls, throwing into doubt his legislative agenda for the remainder of the year.

Here are some key facts about Santos:

* Born into one of Colombia’s most powerful families, Santos is the consummate political insider, a U.S.- and British-trained economist whose great uncle, Eduardo Santos, served as president. His cousin was a vice president. Before moving into politics, Santos was an editor at the country’s leading newspaper, El Tiempo, once owned by his family.

* He has published several books including “The Third Way” with assistance of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and a book about the military operations he helped orchestrate as defense minister against leftist rebels.

* Santos, 60, has held several ministerial positions. As defense minister under President Alvaro Uribe, Santos oversaw the military campaign that largely drove the leftist rebels into remote regions. Major victories included the dramatic rescue of French-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt and three U.S. defense contractors held hostage by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

* As president, Santos has steered key initiatives through Congress, among them the fiscal rule which aims at balancing the budget by 2014. He also changed the way the royalties from natural resources like oil and mining are distributed and made it possible for land seized by paramilitaries and rebels to be returned to the rightful owners.

* Santos was in charge of overseeing a bombing raid in Ecuadorean territory that killed the FARC’s No. 2 commander in a huge blow to the rebels that also damaged Colombia’s relations with neighboring Ecuador and Venezuela.

* He also oversaw the killing of the FARC’s military commander Mono Jojoy and its top leader Alfonso Cano.

* He was finance minister in the 1990s when the Andean nation faced one of the worst fiscal crises in its history. He was also the representative of the London-based International Coffee Organization and holds the presidency of the world’s top producer of quality Arabica beans.