Factbox: Key facts about Colombia's President Santos

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos must decide by the end of November whether he will run for a second term in presidential elections next year.

Here are some facts about Santos:

* Born into one of Colombia’s most powerful families, Santos is a consummate political insider. His great uncle, Eduardo Santos, served as president. A cousin was a vice president. Before moving into politics, Santos was an editor at the country’s leading newspaper, El Tiempo, which was once owned by his family.

* Trained as an economist in the United States and the United Kingdom, Santos has published several books. These include: “The Third Way,” with assistance from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and a book about military operations against leftist rebels he helped orchestrate as defense minister.

* Santos, 62, held several ministerial positions before taking office in 2010. As defense minister under former President Alvaro Uribe, he oversaw the military campaign that largely drove the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, into remote regions. Major achievements included the 2008 rescue of French-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt and three U.S. defense contractors held hostage by the rebels.

* As president, Santos has steered key initiatives through Congress, among them the fiscal rule that aims at balancing the budget by 2014. He also changed the way royalties from natural resources such oil and mining are distributed and made it possible for land seized by right-wing paramilitary groups and rebels to be returned to the rightful owners.

* Santos was in charge of overseeing a bombing raid in Ecuadorean territory in 2008 that killed the FARC’s No. 2 commander in a huge blow to the rebels. The attack also damaged Colombia’s relations with Ecuador and Venezuela.

* He also oversaw the killing of the FARC’s top leader, Alfonso Cano, in 2011, and its military commander, Mono Jojoy, in 2010.

* As president, he opened peace talks with the FARC rebels. How those talks go may be a key determinant of whether he will seek to run again next year. If talks make progress, his re-election may be all but in the bag.

* Santos was finance minister in the 1990s when the Andean nation faced one of its worst fiscal crises. He was also a representative to the London-based International Coffee Organization.