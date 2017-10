Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos gives a speech during a promotion ceremony at a police school in Bogota December 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is suffering from a urinary infection and is being evaluated at his presidential retreat in the coastal city of Cartagena, his office said on Friday.

Santos is continuing with his daily agenda and is at no risk, his office said in a statement.