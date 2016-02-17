FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
February 17, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Colombia's police chief resigns amid male sex ring probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian national Police Chief Rodolfo Palomino resigned on Wednesday, the day after the investigator general announced an investigation into whether he was involved in forming a male prostitution ring that allegedly served lawmakers.

Palomino is also under investigation for alleged illicit enrichment and illegally wiretapping journalists’ telephones. Police officers have previously accused him of propositioning them for sex, which he denies.

Palomino said in a statement he read aloud in Bogota that he would present his resignation to President Juan Manuel Santos “with the absolute knowledge of my innocence of the charges that have been laid against me.”

Santos named General Jorge Nieto as the new head of the police force.

Investigator General Alejandro Ordonez, whose role is to look into misconduct by public officials, announced the inquiry on Tuesday. The ring allegedly operated between 2004 and 2008.

Palomino has called the allegations “reckless” and aimed at discrediting the police force.

Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Frances Kerry and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
