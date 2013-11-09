FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunman kills eight in bar in Cali, Colombia
November 9, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

Gunman kills eight in bar in Cali, Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - A gunman opened fire in a bar on Friday night in the Colombian city of Cali, killing eight people and wounding five in what police said appeared to have been a settling of scores between rival criminal gangs.

Cali police commander Colonel Hoover Pinilla said those targeted were members of a criminal gang in Colombia’s third largest city who had clashed with a rival group several weeks ago. An employee of the local prosecution service who was in the bar at the time was also killed, police said.

A 20-year-old man carrying a pistol was arrested fleeing the scene, police said on Saturday.

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Doina Chiacu

