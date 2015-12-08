FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombian vice president to be treated for benign brain tumor
December 8, 2015 / 10:28 PM / 2 years ago

Colombian vice president to be treated for benign brain tumor

German Vargas Lleras speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota July 1, 2011 REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s Vice President German Vargas Lleras will have surgery for a benign brain tumor soon, he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“On a date to be decided with my doctors I will have surgery to treat a benign meningioma,” Vargas Lleras said on the social network. “For now I’ll continue with my daily schedule.”

Meningiomas are usually benign tumors concentrated around the central nervous system.

The 53-year-old Vargas Lleras fainted during a public event last week. Tests ruled out heart problems and doctors said the episode was due to an old and benign brain injury, as well as overwork.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

