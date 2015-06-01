Colonial Pipeline buys stake in Texas refined products storage

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline on Monday acquired Royal Dutch Shell’s interest in its Port Arthur Products Station (PAPS) and Shell Ex refined products storage facilities in southeast Texas, adding about 3.2 million barrels of tankage to the largest refined products pipeline system in the United States.

The terminal connects to Colonial’s Gulf Coast-to-U.S. Northeast system as well as Explorer Pipeline’s Texas-to-Indiana system.

Colonial, partly owned by Shell subsidiary Shell Pipeline Company, did not disclose the purchase price.

The PAPS system’s full capacity is 4 million barrels, and Valero Energy Corp owns the remaining capacity.