FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Security alert lifted at Denver airport as terminal fully reopens
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 22, 2016 / 9:02 PM / a year ago

Security alert lifted at Denver airport as terminal fully reopens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A security alert was lifted at Denver International Airport on Tuesday after police gave the all-clear to several suspicious packages that had prompted a brief evacuation in the main terminal, the airport said on Twitter.

The terminal was fully reopened to passengers but vehicle restrictions remained in place as police worked to clear traffic congestion around the facility, the airport said. The incident came as major U.S. transportation hubs were placed on heightened security status in the aftermath of deadly suicide bombings in Brussels, Belgium.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.