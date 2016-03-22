Security alert lifted at Denver airport as terminal fully reopens

(Reuters) - A security alert was lifted at Denver International Airport on Tuesday after police gave the all-clear to several suspicious packages that had prompted a brief evacuation in the main terminal, the airport said on Twitter.

The terminal was fully reopened to passengers but vehicle restrictions remained in place as police worked to clear traffic congestion around the facility, the airport said. The incident came as major U.S. transportation hubs were placed on heightened security status in the aftermath of deadly suicide bombings in Brussels, Belgium.