FBI captures alleged 'Scream Robber', a Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive

(Reuters) - Federal authorities have captured a Colorado bank robber known as the “Scream Robber”, less than a month after he was placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list, the agency said.

The FBI took Myloh Jaqory Mason, 25, into custody at a motel in Thornton, Colorado, north of Denver, on Friday on several charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, the FBI said in a statement.

It said Mason is believed to have robbed a bank in September in Lakewood, Colorado, just west of Denver, where he and two other suspects wore costumes and masks from the movie “Scream”, a horror film released in 1996.

The masks were inspired by Edvard Munch’s 1893 painting “The Scream”.

Mason is also accused of robbing another bank with two other suspects in Lakewood in November while wearing bright green and white skeleton masks. They shot two people during their getaway, the FBI said.

”The crimes allegedly committed by Mason and his accomplices on November 18 made clearly evident his extreme danger to the entire public,” Lakewood Police Chief Kevin Paletta said in the FBI’s statement.

It is unclear whether the other suspects have been captured.

Mason was placed on the agency’s “Ten Most Wanted” list on Dec. 17, becoming the 505th person to be placed on the list since it was created in 1950, the FBI said.