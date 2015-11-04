FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vendor at Colorado Army post told to stop selling shirt called anti-Islamic
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 4, 2015 / 10:20 PM / 2 years ago

Vendor at Colorado Army post told to stop selling shirt called anti-Islamic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. military authorities told a vendor on a Colorado Army post to stop selling T-shirts depicting the Statue of Liberty clad in a head-to-toe Muslim covering after a shopper complained that they were anti-Islamic, an official said on Wednesday.

The gray T-shirts feature the words “Don’t let this happen to America” along with a picture of the Statue of Liberty in a black burqa, the all-covering garment worn in public by many Muslim women.

The kiosk vendor, identified as ‘Merica Apparel, was relatively new to the post exchange at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs and had added the offending shirt to its stock on Sunday, Army and Air Force Exchange Service spokesman Chris Ward said.

Ward said a shopper complained about the shirt on Monday, and the Exchange Service ordered the vendor to stop selling it later that day because it violated the service’s rules limiting political and religious merchandise.

All merchandise from vendors has to be approved by the service before it can be sold, he said, a rule the seller did not follow for the shirt. He said the vendor was cooperative and no further action was expected to be taken.

“This was just basically a case of a fairly new vendor, who maybe wasn’t familiar with our rules and policies and went off on their own,” Ward said.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation, an advocacy group, called the shirt “Islamophobic” and said it “epitomizes the wretched plight of prejudice and bigotry which innocent Muslim-Americans all too often suffer while so honorably serving in today’s service branches.”

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.