DENVER Two men and a woman were found dead from traumatic injuries inside a mountain home in Colorado on Saturday in a suspected triple homicide, police said.

Three bodies were found in a house in Coal Creek Canyon, about 30 miles northwest of Denver, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

"The initial scene investigation suggests each victim suffered a traumatic injury,” the sheriff’s office said, without elaborating, adding that a murder investigation was under way.

The victims' names and their relationship to one another have not been released, the office said.

The cause and manner of the deaths will be determined later by the county coroner.

Police were called on Saturday at about 7:30 a.m. by a man who said he had not heard from friends living at the house for several days. Authorities, acting under a search warrant, found the victims later in the day.

No suspect was identified, and police are continuing their investigation.

