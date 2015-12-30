No charges for Colorado police officer who fatally shot fugitive

DENVER (Reuters) - A grand jury in Colorado has declined to bring charges against a white Denver-area police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black fugitive parolee who was wanted on suspicion of kidnapping and assault, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Naeschylus Vinzant, 37, had removed an electronic tracking device when he was shot dead on March 6 by SWAT officer Paul Jerothe in the city’s suburb of Aurora as he sought to arrest him on separate warrants, prosecutors said in a statement.

The shooting followed a series of incidents, including the killings of unarmed black men by police in Missouri, New York City and elsewhere, that put the use of force by officers against minorities, the poor and the mentally ill under new scrutiny.

Jerothe fired one shot and hit Vinzant in the chest because he believed the victim “was about to pull a gun out of his pocket and engage in a gunfight with police,” Jefferson County District Attorney Peter Weir said in the statement.

According to the grand jury’s report on the incident, Vinzant had an extensive violent criminal record and was on parole for a first-degree assault conviction.

Police were looking for him after the mother of his child reported Vinzant had punched her, stolen her purse and fled with the infant, who was later found unharmed, the report said.

It noted that Jerothe and other officers involved in the search were aware he had told police during a previous arrest that he would “shoot it out” with them, if he had a gun.

Cornered on a street by officers days later, Vinzant made a “sudden, jerking movement” and reached into a pocket as if removing a weapon, the report said, prompting Jerothe to fire.

“Upon seeing no weapon he (Jerothe) became emotionally upset,” the report said.

Aurora Police Chief Nicholas Metz said Jerothe remains on desk duty pending an internal affairs investigation that was on hold until the criminal probe was completed.

Grand jury proceedings in Colorado are secret, unless releasing the panel’s conclusions would be in the public interest.

Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour said in ordering the report’s release that he was aware similar decisions in other states have triggered violent protests.

“The Court encourages everyone to take the time to carefully and objectively review the thorough report containing the grand jury’s extensive findings ... before expressing, or even forming, any opinions,” Samour wrote.