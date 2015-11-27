FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado gunman still shooting from inside clinic, police say
November 27, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Colorado gunman still shooting from inside clinic, police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The suspected gunman who shot and wounded several people near a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs on Friday is still shooting from inside the building, a police spokeswoman said.

“This is still very active. We do have the individual inside the building and as of a minute ago ... he was actively shooting at us,” the spokeswoman, Lieutenant Catherine Buckley, told reporters about three hours after the first shots were reported.

She said there were people inside the building and police “have been affecting rescues from that building” as well as a nearby strip mall.

Buckley, whose comments were broadcast by Fox News, said police had “encountered one individual” and did not know anything about his possible motives.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese

