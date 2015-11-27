FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York police send vehicles to Planned Parenthood clinics across city
#U.S.
November 27, 2015 / 10:50 PM / 2 years ago

New York police send vehicles to Planned Parenthood clinics across city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York Police Department said it has redeployed vehicles to Planned Parenthood locations throughout the city on Friday in the wake of a shooting at a clinic in Colorado, although there were no specific threats made.

“As a precautionary measure, the New York City Police Department has redeployed Critical Response Vehicles to Planned Parenthood locations throughout the city,” police said in a statement. “There are currently NO specific threats to any New York City locations at this time.”

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
