Obama: U.S. has power to prevent gun homicides like shooting in Colorado

Accused Planned Parenthood gunman Robert Lewis Dear appears in court by video link from jail in Colorado Springs, Colorado in this November 30, 2015 still image from pool video. REUTERS/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday said the United States has power to do more to prevent gun homicides like last week’s shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado.

“We are rightly determined to prevent terrorist attacks wherever they occur, whether in the United States or with friends and allies like France,” he said at a news conference during an international summit on climate change.

“And yet in the United States we have the power to do more to prevent what is just a regular process of gun homicides that is unequaled by multiples of five, six, ten.”

Obama added that Planned Parenthood, which has come under heavy criticism after a video was released about it selling fetal tissue, has given women access to healthcare for generations. He went on to say that abortion is an issue that should be legitimately debated and the United States should discuss it “factually, accurately.”