FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police cannot confirm Colorado Springs gunman 'contained': spokeswoman
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 27, 2015 / 8:59 PM / 2 years ago

Police cannot confirm Colorado Springs gunman 'contained': spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in Colorado Springs cannot confirm reports that a gunman who shot and wounded several people near a Planned Parenthood clinic in the city on Friday was “contained,” or rule out the possibility that hostages were taken, a police spokeswoman said.

“We do not know if he is contained,” Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman Lieutenant Catherine Buckley told reporters.

Asked whether any hostages were taken, Buckley said: “There is that possibility.” Her comments were broadcast on Fox News.

(This version of the story was refiled to correct to spokeswoman in lead paragraph)

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington, editing by G Crosse

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.