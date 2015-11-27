Police cannot confirm Colorado Springs gunman 'contained': spokeswoman

(Reuters) - Police in Colorado Springs cannot confirm reports that a gunman who shot and wounded several people near a Planned Parenthood clinic in the city on Friday was “contained,” or rule out the possibility that hostages were taken, a police spokeswoman said.
“We do not know if he is contained,” Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman Lieutenant Catherine Buckley told reporters.
Asked whether any hostages were taken, Buckley said: “There is that possibility.” Her comments were broadcast on Fox News.
