It's a twister! Tornado stars in Colorado couple's prom photo
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 10, 2016 / 12:30 AM / a year ago

It's a twister! Tornado stars in Colorado couple's prom photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A couple of eastern Colorado teenagers posing for a traditional prom photo received a unique memento as the girl’s mother snapped the shot with a tornado in the background.

Heidi Marintzer of Wray, Colorado, said that when the twister first appeared Saturday on the horizon, she and her 15-year-old daughter, Ali, along with the girl’s boyfriend, Charlie Bator, 18, had sought shelter indoors.

Then, when the twister started to move away, Heidi Marintzer went outside with the teenage couple and they posed for photos in a neighbor’s backyard, with the tornado in the background.

“We were just like, we can’t believe this, it’s so beautiful and yet it’s a tornado,” Marintzer said in a telephone interview.

Two photographs taken by Marintzer that feature the twister, with one showing the couple hugging and the other a close up of Ali with her tongue out, have gained widespread media attention and gone viral on social media.

The twister was estimated to be more than 2 miles (3.2 km) away when the photo was taken, Marintzer said.

Ali and Charlie subsequently attended their prom at Wray High School in the town of about 2,300 people. The event was delayed by about 45 minutes because of the twister, Marintzer said.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernadette Baum

