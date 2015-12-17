FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmaker Colt sees bankruptcy exit in coming weeks
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
December 17, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Gunmaker Colt sees bankruptcy exit in coming weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Colt Defense LLC [CDEFHC.UL] expects to complete its restructuring and emerge from bankruptcy in the coming weeks, the gunmaker said in a joint statement with the United Auto Workers union (UAW) on Thursday.

Colt, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in June due to falling sales of its sport rifles and the loss of military contracts, won U.S. court confirmation of a plan to reduce debt and boost liquidity on Wednesday.

The gun manufacturer, owned by private equity firm Sciens Capital Management, will emerge from bankruptcy at a time of both rising sales and increasing pressure for U.S. gun control.

Colt said it will have a new lease for its West Hartford, Connecticut facility, control of which had been a point of contention with bondholders during the bankruptcy process.

The company also signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAW, which it said changes retiree health benefits and gives the union representation on the board in an observer status. It did not provide more details.

“Together, we have succeeded in maintaining our contract and securing good jobs with a continued presence in West Hartford,” said Mike Holmes, UAW Local 376 Shop Chair.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.