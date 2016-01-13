FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunmaker Colt emerges from bankruptcy
January 13, 2016 / 11:24 PM / 2 years ago

Gunmaker Colt emerges from bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gunmaker Colt Defense LLC [CDEFHC.UL] said on Wednesday it completed its financial restructuring and emerged from bankruptcy.

The company said it executed a long-term lease for its West Hartford, Connecticut facility, control of which had been a point of contention with bondholders during the bankruptcy process.

Colt filed for Chapter 11 protection in June due to falling sales of its sport rifles and the loss of military contracts.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
