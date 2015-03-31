Columbia Threadneedle names Florian Uleer as German head

(Reuters) - Asset management group Columbia Threadneedle Investments appointed Florian Uleer as its country head for Germany effective July.

Uleer joins from Schroders Plc where he was a senior sales manager for the past three years, said Columbia Threadneedle, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Uleer, to be based in Frankfurt, will report to Gary Collins and Dominik Kremer, co- heads of distribution, EMEA and Latin America.

He will also work alongside Hartwig Rosipal, interim German head since November who will resume his role as institutional sales director.