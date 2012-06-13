China beats LME as draw for copper: Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - Can the shifting of stocks to Shanghai from London Metals Exchange warehouses really be enough to explain the unexpected gain in China’s copper imports in May?

At first glance the answer appears to be a simple “yes,” as there is little doubt that LME inventories have been declining and those in Shanghai gaining.

There also appears to be no strong demand reasons why China copper imports should have jumped 12 percent in May from April to 419,741 tonnes.

Certainly, with industrial output growth easing in recent months and only just gaining in May to 9.6 percent from April’s three-year low of 9.3 percent, there seems to be little actual need for extra copper.

It’s also hard to reconcile resilient copper imports with reports that bonded warehouses in Shanghai are filled to the brim, with the metal even being stored in car parks.

Bonded copper stocks in China, which are being stored prior to paying the 17 percent tax needed to enter the domestic market, are believed to be around 600,000 tonnes, about double their long-run average.

This contrasts with LME inventories, which at just under 240,000 tons are only just above last month’s three-year low of 215,350 tons and well below the peak of 554,325 tons from February 2010.

A quick calculation shows that the loss in LME warehouses over the last two years roughly corresponds with the gain in Shanghai stockpiles.

It would seem a simple “case closed” and the shift in inventories reflects the market perception that storage costs are cheaper in China and it’s probably better to have the metal closer to where you are likely to be able to sell it for the best price.

But this doesn’t answer if this is now an irreversible trend, and that’s where the outlook becomes less certain.

There is now talk among traders that copper stocks in the developed world are getting tighter because of the drawdown in LME inventories, and this is happening despite the poor demand outlook, particularly in debt-befuddled Europe.

There is also the likelihood that copper stocks have been built up in China because of expectations of stronger demand, which hasn’t materialized.

These inventories are probably being kept in Shanghai because of renewed expectations of stronger demand, as the Chinese authorities bring forward infrastructure spending in a bid to boost the economy and avoid a hard economic landing.

Traders said a large shipment of refined copper had come to Shanghai from the United States on expectations that prices will be higher in the next few months.

Certainly, the arbitrage between LME and Shanghai copper isn’t yet open, but it has been moving closer towards making it profitable to ship copper to China.

Three-month Shanghai copper is currently around$8,500 a ton, while three-month London copper is about $7,400, or around $8,658 once China’s 17 percent VAT is factored in. The gap between the two was about $400 a ton as recently as mid-April on a moving average basis.

Then there is the financing issue, with international banks believed to be moving copper into Shanghai in order to use it as collateral for lending.

There is also the possibility that China will start increasing exports of copper, with May data due on June 21.

But for significant quantities of copper to start leaving China, it will require higher international prices and a deterioration of the demand outlook, and both these conditions aren’t happening currently.

This means that China may well continue to draw copper imports, even amid slower demand growth, until prices and storage costs elsewhere in the world are attractive enough to draw supplies.

(Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)