LME copper, the anatomy of a squeeze: Andy Home

LONDON (Reuters) - Supply, or rather the lack of it, has once again dominated the agenda of the annual CESCO Week gathering of the copper industry in Chile.

As the industry faces an uncertain short-term demand outlook, the CESCO narrative has reverted to the certainty of copper’s problematic supply-side dynamic.

And the lack of supply has been the main theme in London copper trading this week as well.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) contract has witnessed the most acute squeeze on availability in over three years.

The benchmark cash-to-three-months period was valued Tuesday at $114 per tonne backwardation. The last time it was anything like that on a closing basis was October 2008.

As ever it has been those shorts caught drinking in the last-chance saloon - that is the LME’s “tom-next” spread - who have paid the highest price. It traded as wide as $40 per tonne backwardation at one stage on Tuesday morning.

BIOMECHANICS

The mechanics of what happened this week, which included the prime “third Wednesday” April prompt date, are easily enough explained thanks to the exchange’s daily positioning reports.

They showed that as of the Monday close, one player held cash and “tom-next” positions representing somewhere between 50 and 80 percent of available stocks.

The LME’s lending guidance would have kicked in on Tuesday morning. The “dominant long” would have been limited to lending at no more than 0.50 percent of the cash price. Or just a fraction over $40 per tonne, which tallies with the highest-cost one-day roll that morning.

The word on the LME floor is that Glencore was the long and Chinese arbitrageurs the shorts.

The Swiss trading giant has declined comment, not entirely surprisingly, but by its own admission it is the largest-volume merchant in the copper business.

In its IPO documents it assessed its share of the accessible (non-China, non-producer) global market at 50 percent, equivalent to 1.4 million tonnes.

Not that you need that sort of tonnage to exert cash-date pressure on the LME copper contract right now.

In many ways this squeeze was telegraphed by falling LME stocks.

By the start of April, headline inventory had already fallen by 31 percent since the start of the year. More tellingly, though, the amount of metal on warrant had slumped by 47 percent to 174,150 tonnes.

That is the ultimate liquidity base of the contract. Dominant positions are measured against it.

And on that basis this week’s long position would have been somewhere between 98,000 and 156,000 tonnes in size.

To put that into perspective, consider that ahead of this week’s prime prompt 43,000 tonnes of aluminum were delivered into LME sheds and 105,000 tonnes cancelled. A relatively dull third Wednesday by the metal’s recent standards.

If you squeeze someone in aluminum, you are likely to get handed a couple of hundred thousand tonnes, and quite possibly a lot more.

The problem for copper shorts is that similar-size tonnage in the copper market simply isn’t there.

Well, it is. It’s just not in the right place.

CIRCULATORY SYSTEM

Something in excess of 500,000 tonnes of copper are sitting right now in Shanghai’s bonded warehouse zone.

China imported around 1,070 million tonnes of refined metal in the first quarter of this year, a record level and a year-on-year increase of 474,000 tonnes.

What Chinese fabricators haven’t needed has been snapped up by financiers as collateral for loans in the shadow credit market.

The world’s surplus has been sucked into Shanghai as the market of first resort.

And, unfortunately for LME shorts, it has sailed straight past the market of last resort.

Such flow dynamics are the bread and butter of every merchant’s business, not least Glencore’s of course.

LME stocks and LME spreads may appear to indicate a chronic market deficit, but actually reflect no more than the London market’s flip-side famine to Shanghai’s feast.

The current backwardation should generate some reverse flow. Certainly it has in the past (see graphic link), and the material in bonded warehouse hasn’t yet had value-added tax paid on it, making it relatively easy to re-export.

But so far, inflows into LME warehouses in South Korea, the most obvious point of arrival for metal bound from Shanghai, have been highly modest, some 20,000 tonnes over the last month.

More may be on its way, but don’t expect many aluminum-size deliveries.

The last time copper came back out of China in any meaningful amount, this time last year, the total flow amounted to just 155,000 tonnes over the space of six months.

BARE BONES

In the absence of a flood of Shanghai-bonded metal into the LME system, availability elsewhere has been tested and largely found wanting by the flare-out in the backwardation.

There have been bursts of warranting action at LME locations in both Europe and the United States. But the arrivals have so far done little more than offset the continued departure of metal from the system.

That suggests that outside of Shanghai the market remains finely balanced.

Which brings us back to the broader supply issues that have grabbed the headlines coming out from Santiago.

The outage at the PASAR smelter/refinery in the Philippines is one gap in the supply chain right now, and a potentially important one for current market dynamics given it is owned by Glencore.

But it is the continued lack of mine-level production growth that is the root cause of constrained metal availability.

Remember that there was zero growth in concentrates production last year, despite a high incentive price, according to the International Copper Study Group.

And there’s not been much growth so far this year either. Chilean production fell by 3 percent last year and was down by 1 percent in the first two months of this year.

Better will come. This is the year that copper mine supply is finally expected to start growing again.

But by how much and over what time frame? The answers will depend on the vagaries of the unforeseen production hits that characterize this market and the usual delays associated with ramping up new capacity.

A depleted raw materials supply chain will take time to fill before altering in any significant way the dynamics of the refined copper market.

That leaves LME availability first and foremost dependent on the Shanghai bonded market. It appears to be continuously evolving, making it difficult to read its internal workings, most importantly the capacity of local investment demand to absorb surplus copper.

But while Shanghai remains the market of first resort for free-float copper, the London market of last resort will continue to suffer from low available stocks and, quite possibly, more cash-date squeezes.

(Andy Home is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)