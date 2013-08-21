Time for summer fun ... and taxes?

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - It’s prime August vacation season, and maybe you’re sitting on a beach somewhere, with taxes being the last thing you want to think about. But this is one year in which it may pay for you to get your income tax plan together early.

There are a lot of new provisions in the tax code, including higher rates on income and investments for wealthier taxpayers. If you wait until the end of the year, you may run out of time to make all the tax-saving moves you should, especially if you need help from your accountant or attorney.

“You don’t want to be scrambling at year-end,” says William Zatorski, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers who already has clients running numbers on their tax situation.

In fact, it’s a good time to do some multi-year planning for 2013 and 2014. Here are some strategies.

HARVEST LOSSES

Tax rules allow investors to offset taxable capital gains with losses, and to take up to $3,000 in additional losses against ordinary income, which is taxed at higher rates. Unused losses carry forward to future years. So it pays to sell losing stocks and other securities whenever you can.

This has become even more important for high earners. That’s because there is a new 3.8 percent Medicare tax on investment income for couples who make more than $250,000 per annum and individuals who make over $200,000. The higher the taxes due on investment, the more valuable the losses.

For some investors, that new Medicare tax may make municipal bonds - on which the tax would not be due - more appealing. (Of course, you have to consider the risks that other issuers could follow Detroit’s distressing lead into bankruptcy.)

GENEROSITY

While you’re vacationing with the family, you may be drawn to thoughts of estate planning. This is a good time to plan tax-free financial gifts for your children, grandchildren and loved ones.

Not many people have to worry about leaving estates large enough to top the new federal estate tax exemption of $5.25 million, but many states have estate or inheritance taxes that kick in at far lower levels. You may want to give away money to get it out of your estate anyway; estate-tax laws have a way of changing.

The current gift-tax rules allow anyone to give up to $14,000 a year to anyone else, without owing federal gift tax. That means a couple with three kids could give each $28,000 a year - or a total of $74,000 per year - without owing any gift tax. Add in your kids’ spouses, any grandchildren, or other loved ones, and you’re talking serious cash.

Why plan now instead of later? If any of those gifts are going to be made in trust, you’ll need to allow enough time to set up the trust. And if you’re giving anything that doesn’t have a clear valuation (the family business, say, or a piece of artwork), you’ll need to get an appraisal.

CHARITY

It’s good to plan charitable gifts in advance too. Instead of simply scribbling checks on December 31, you can devise a plan for maximizing your tax breaks and your charitable impact. When you donate appreciated assets, like stocks or securities, you not only get the charitable deduction for the full value, you also avoid paying any capital-gains tax that would otherwise have been due if you sold the securities yourself.

With the stock market up double-digits this year, you may have sizeable gains and want to make those donations now.

NOW OR LATER

Taking deductions this year, versus next, is one of the biggest year-end planning opportunities.

Those who expect their tax rates to be higher in 2014, for example, might postpone making charitable contributions until after January 1.

“We are in the throes of running tax projections for 2013 and 2014 to figure out the timing of deductions,” says PwC’s Zatorski.

If you expect your tax rate to be lower than usual this year, you may decide to start moving money from your traditional tax-deferred individual retirement account to a Roth IRA. You’ll pay taxes on the transfer, but then not have to worry about earnings on that money being taxed in the future.

You can also start making year-end retirement and health savings account contributions (you have until April 15), and setting up a retirement plan before year-end if you are self-employed.

Of course, some of these items can wait till later in the year if you’d rather enjoy the final days of summer. But if you get the planning out of the way now, you’ll have more time - and perhaps money - when the year-end holidays roll around.

(The writer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)