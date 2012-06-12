Managed Money traders set to switch view on corn: Maguire

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Managed money traders have whittled their net exposure to the corn market back to its lowest level in close to two years lately as a near-record-large corn planted area total weighed on market sentiment as the 2012 growing season got under way. Souring economic confidence stemming from economic and political disarray in Europe also sparked a broad shedding of risk by large speculators in recent weeks.

But managed money traders may soon ramp up long-sided bets once again, especially if the hot and dry growing conditions across most of the Corn Belt cause further crop deterioration and the upcoming U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report reveals a tightening in U.S. and world corn inventories.

SETTING THE TONE

While Managed Money (MM) traders are just one of several categories of participant in the corn market, it is arguable that the predictive and fast-moving nature of MM positions makes the MM crowd one of the key barometers of corn market in terms of price potential and speculator mindset.

As the name suggests, MM traders ‘manage’ money on behalf of clients, and so tend to be focused on securing fairly short-term returns within the markets they trade.

They also traditionally look to establish and liquidate their positions ahead of market turns, so as to conduct a majority of trading transactions amid periods of higher liquidity rather than during the spells of volatility that typically accompany price-trend changes.

This often results in MM trader net positions expanding ahead of market rallies and declining ahead of price declines, and so in effect can often act as a leading indicator of certain commodity market prices. This is particularly true in corn, where MM net positions have consistently increased or decreased ahead of advances and declines in the corn price in recent years.

Even the recent slump in corn values from above the $6.70 per bushel level in March to around $5.50 earlier this month was front-run by MM trader positions, which declined by more than 1 billion bushels (200,000 contracts) between mid-March and the end of May to their lowest level in 2 years. (Graphic of MM positions versus the corn price:

link.reuters.com/rez68s )

MANAGED POSITIONS LIKELY TO GROW FROM HERE

Since the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) started reporting on ‘Managed Money’ positions within its weekly Commitments of Traders report in 2006, this category of trader has held a net short position in corn futures and options on only five occasions, most recently in mid-April 2010. The average Managed Money net position since 2006 has been roughly 180,000 contracts, and so the latest net stance of just over 41,000 contracts marks a substantial deviation from that average and is one of the lowest net long positions on record.

Given the rarity of net short positions by MM traders in recent years, and the fact that the few net short stances that have been seen have tended to be small in stature (the largest was less than 21,000 contracts) and short in duration (the longest was three consecutive weeks), it can be assumed that the recent bearish liquidation spree seen by MM traders is starting to lose steam.

Indeed, given the fact that crop conditions across the Midwest have already started to deteriorate amid hot temperatures and limited rainfall, it is quite possible that several MM traders have already begun to rebuild long-sided exposure to corn ahead of the upcoming critical growth phase for the crop. (Graphic of corn crop condition ratings:

link.reuters.com/sez68s )

The recent firmer tone to corn prices ahead of the June USDA crop report gives credence to that argument, as MM traders are likely to have been active buyers of corn lately as they position themselves for the important corn growing period ahead and the USDA’s latest round of market updates.

But much will depend on the overall takeaways from the USDA’s latest corn balance sheet projections. A broadly bullish set of U.S. and world corn numbers will likely spark a pick-up in overall buying interest among all trader groups, but especially amid MM traders looking to capture a majority of any upcoming price advances.

But a bearish set of numbers could prompt a final spell of liquidation among MM traders before more earnest buying interest emerges just before the corn crop enters its pollination and reproductive phase late this month and over the following weeks.

In any event, the recent reduction in Managed Money net exposure to the corn market looks set to slow now that the overall position total has hit its lowest level in two years just ahead of the corn crop’s most critical developmental phase. The continuing decline in overall corn crop ratings should also help slow the recent liquidation drive among MM traders, although the upcoming USDA report may still prompt a final burst of selling interest before overall trader interest returns to the long side of the market as we approach the month of July.