The 27-year-olds are taking us down (again): James Saft

(Reuters) - The 27-year-olds making the mistakes change but the flaws in the incentives and risk models at the heart of the global financial system remain basically unchanged.

Calling them ‘mistakes’ is charitable, as they are actually systematic and predictable exploitation of loopholes by employees without sufficient skin in the very risky game they are playing.

Here is the game, as it was played in 2008 and as it is being played now: work for a financial firm, sell insurance against an event the probability of which, while rare, is underestimated by your firms’ models. Sit back, collect the premiums, appear to be “beating the market”, and be paid accordingly. If the rare event does happen, and it likely will before your firm has been fully compensated, off you go with your pay, leaving investors and regulators to clean up the mess.

If you think that model is all in the past, get a load of what billionaire hedge fund manager Kyle Bass has been buying from banks which ought to know better.

Bass, speaking at a forum last week at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, detailed how he has been making large bets with banks, at very cheap prices, which will only pay off if Japan’s creditworthiness disintegrates disastrously within a year of when the wagers were made.

Bass’s thesis about Japan - that its debts are unmanageable and new policies will backfire - is interesting but not what I want to consider here.

Let’s concentrate instead on Bass’s account of what he is buying and why the banks are selling.

“I have 27-year-old kids selling me one-year jump risk on Japan for less than 1bp - $5bn at a time. You know why? Because it’s outside of a 95% VaR, it’s less than one year to maturity, so guess what the regulatory capital hit is for the bank? I’ll give you a clue - it rhymes with hero,” Bass said.