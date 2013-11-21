A plea for 'slow medicine' and 'good deaths' for the elderly

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Katy Butler wanted her elderly father’s pacemaker turned off, but she couldn’t get a doctor to do it.

In 2001, Butler’s father, Jeffrey, suffered a debilitating stroke at age 79. Two years later, his doctor recommended installation of a pacemaker that would help him survive hernia surgery - a decision that seemed harmless at the time but one that ultimately “helped his heart outlive his brain,” as Katy puts it in her new book, “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” (Scribner).

Jeffrey Butler became severely demented in the years after his stroke, and died in 2008. Toward the end, Katy and her mother, Valerie, tried to persuade physicians to turn off the pacemaker so he could die a natural death - to no avail. Valerie, who bore the brunt of the caregiving burden for her husband, experienced what Butler terms a “good death” the following year, having learned painful lessons from Jeffrey’s experiences with medical care that extended his life well past the point where he could enjoy it.

Katy Butler is a journalist and author with special expertise in medicine and neuroscience, so she is in a unique position to tell the story of her family’s descent into a caregiving hell. The result is an important, compelling book. It offers an inside view of emotional crisis blended with razor-sharp analysis of our healthcare system’s “save the patient at all cost” style of medicine.

I spoke with Butler recently about the book; an edited transcript of our conversation follows.

Q: Your book argues that healthcare providers need to practice what you call “slow medicine” with elderly patients. What is that?

A: I have to start by talking about fast medicine. Like fast food, fast medicine is the practice of throwing a large number of goods and services at someone rapidly, and hoping that the result will be health. You do tests and diagnoses and rush them off to surgery. Slow medicine is slowing down the decision process and emphasizing quality of medical decisions over quantity of treatments.

With the elderly, there’s often a false sense of emergency. In the case of my father, it was, “We have to put in this pacemaker today,” when the problem actually was a long-term chronic problem that didn’t need to be solved that day. It’s important because as you get older, the risks of these decisions and surgeries rise. Old people are like Humpty Dumpty, and it doesn’t take much to throw them off the wall. An ill-advised surgery can throw someone into dementia or leave them incapable of caring for themselves.

Q: Your family wasn’t prepared to cope with the choices. Why?

A: Part of the problem is our perception of old age as a vital time - we’re all going to be out there running marathons in our eighties - but that isn’t the average 80-year-old. Many people also don’t understand that the healthcare system is very fragmented, and that Medicare has a lot of perverse economic incentives for healthcare providers.

Q: What needs to change in our healthcare system to make it possible for people to have a good death?

A: The Medicare daily reimbursement rate for hospice care should be tripled, and the length of time of the benefit should be tripled, too. It only covers the last six months of life, and the hospices get $150 per day from Medicare. We should transform the benefit to a hospice-plus-palliative care benefit, and pay the providers more. Palliative care is underfunded, but the doctors can guide you through the process of a good death, and they have your interests in mind. It’s a team approach.

As it is now, you have to fight to get into a hospice program, and you’re only supposed to get the benefit for the last six months of your life. I would make it an 18-month benefit - and the reason is that doctors and family members both overestimate how long someone will live. I was fighting to get my mother into hospice care a month before she died, and the doctors were all telling me she was nowhere near ready for it.

If we did this, we’d save a lot of money in the long run. One-fifth of elderly patients die in intensive-care units, because there isn’t an alternative pathway to the end of life. One-quarter of Medicare dollars are spent on the last year of life. If you had people in palliative care, you’d save a lot of money.

Q: What would slow medicine mean for families from a financial standpoint? You make an interesting case in your book that aggressive end-of-life medicine drains family wealth.

A: I remember that a generation ago, I’d hear people say, “When my grandmother died, she left me her house.” My own grandparents weren’t wealthy, but my parents inherited enough from them to pay off the educational debts for us kids. But now, it’s accepted that an elderly person will amass as much as she can and unless she’s in the aristocracy, all of that will be consumed in the process of prolonged decline and eventual death. Forty-five percent of the nation’s long-term-care patients are paid for by Medicaid, which means many people are totally impoverishing themselves at the end of life. We all just regard this as a given, that it’s the responsible thing to do.

Q: To what extent do advanced healthcare directives give families the control they need to make decisions?

A: I feel they’re an important first step, and it gets a conversation going in a family - but it’s a drop in the bucket. Living wills and advanced directives almost never mention pacemaker decisions or dementia. They really only address what to do if you’re comatose. They need to be rewritten to include decisions about devices like pacemakers, or what to do if you have dementia or can no longer make a medical decision - to indicate if you only want comfort care and no artificial medical barriers placed between you and a natural death.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)