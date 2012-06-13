Stern Advice: Are old variable annuities the best?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The variable annuity market has been sending some very mixed signals lately. Sales are down, several key players have exited the market, yet assets in the insurance products reached an all-time high of $1.61 trillion in the first quarter of the year.

What does that mean? One simple answer is that investors are holding a lot of money in older variable annuities that grew along with the stock market in the beginning of the year. Perhaps the policies are so old the holders may be free of the surrender charges faced by investors who dump annuities within the first few years of holding them.

That means that a lot of people may be wondering whether to stick with the plans they bought or shake things up a bit and trade for something newer. Or they may be getting pressure from an annuity salesperson to do that.

To refresh, variable annuities are a mash-up of life insurance, mutual funds, and tax-deferred retirement plans. A typical deferred variable annuity conveys a death benefit, allows the purchaser to invest in a variety of mutual fund-like sub accounts, get tax deferral on account income until the proceeds are cashed out, and then, via a policy rider, take a guaranteed monthly payment after retirement.

All of those benefits are wrapped up in a package that was typically so fee- and commission-laden that variable annuities became the subject of complaints from consumers and warnings from the securities industry self-regulator, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Some experts, like Mattawan, Michigan, fee-only insurance adviser Peter Katt, still claim they are mostly without value to investors.

“In a good world, variable annuities wouldn’t be allowed,” he says. “People don’t understand them.” Katt says that variable annuities are too expensive, carry risks of the underwriting insurer not being stable, and - in a low-tax environment - create a tax burden by subjecting withdrawals to income taxes instead of allowing investors to take capital losses and low-tax capital gains during their investing years.

“The only time they make sense is if you are a very active trader and you want to do market timing in an account that won’t produce short-term taxable gains,” he says.

Of course, a variable annuity also make sense if you already own one - investors who simply bail out of their annuities risk getting hit with surrender charges on top of a huge income tax hit. Hence, the question: Should you stick with what you’ve got or trade?

Here are some pointers:

- Your old annuity might actually be better than a new annuity.

“The people who purchased variable annuities pre-financial crisis got a pretty good deal, on a relative basis,” says Tom Cochrane, publisher of Annuity Digest.

In the late 1990s and 2000s, some optimistic insurers sold variable annuities with guaranteed living benefits and promised step-ups in value, says Kevin Loffredi, an annuity expert at research firm Morningstar. For example, a typical contract might have promised that if you put $100,000 in, then seven years later you could annuitize at least $160,000 for monthly payments adding up to 6 percent a year. For that guarantee, you might have been charged 0.25 percent a year.

Now? Loffredi reports that instead of guaranteed benefits calculated off of a base that might be higher than your initial investment, many new contracts offer guaranteed lifetime withdrawal amounts of - for a 65-year-old - roughly 5 percent a year of the balance. And the charge for that less-rich offering is typically around 1 percent a year.

“Variable annuities today are more expensive than they were 10 years ago and more restricted,” observes Michael Kitces, a Columbia, Maryland, fee-only financial adviser. Newer plans have more rules about how account holders can invest their money.

- How safe is your insurer? Cochrane says that five of the top 20 variable annuity companies - Sun Life Financial Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Co, ING and MetLife Inc - are either dialing back their variable annuity exposure or getting out altogether. The problem for the insurers is that those old promises were pricey ones that they have trouble hedging against during times of low stock market returns and low interest rates.

That doesn’t mean any individual company is on the verge of default; Loffredi says the overall living benefit liabilities are small compared with the overall assets in these annuities. But it can’t hurt to check the ratings and viability of the company that is holding on to your retirement dreams.

- Follow the fees. Even though new annuities charge more for benefits like the lifetime income riders, they may charge less in management fees for all of the underlying index funds. So comparison-shop your variable annuity against low-cost providers like Charles Schwab Corp, Vanguard and Jefferson National.

- Figure out what generation you are in. Variable annuities went through several different iterations, says Kitces. He often finds that the variable annuity advice he delivers to clients depends on which “time cohort” they bought. People who bought in the mid-1990s might have generous payouts. Those who bought in 2009 (and many did) may have seen their cash value outpace the guarantees in their plan.

Policies sold in 2007 and 2008 had varying rules in terms of how much of a base they would guarantee; some ratchet up every year automatically, others don‘t. So check the specific details of your contract, says Kitces.

- You can switch into a different product. Tax law allows annuity holders to trade their old plan for a different kind of policy under what’s called a “Section 1035 exchange” and still avoid getting hit with income taxes.

Someone taking a variable annuity into retirement may want to consider trading it for a fixed immediate guaranteed lifetime annuity, suggests Katt, if these conditions are met: There is more money in the variable annuity than is guaranteed by the benefit promised by the insurer; the payout on the new annuity would be higher in dollar terms than the payout for the variable plan; the account holder is healthy and looking at a long life expectancy; and the account holder can designate a spouse and then children as beneficiary and secondary beneficiaries. That will keep the taxes at bay and the benefits flowing for a long time.