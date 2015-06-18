Asian palm oil, rice yet to price in severe El Nino: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 18 (Reuters) - - The warnings of a strong El Nino weather phenomenon have been ramped up in recent weeks, but some Asian agricultural prices have yet to fully price in the looming drought.

The meteorological agencies of the United States, Japan and Australia have all upped their forecasts for the strength and duration of the El Nino effect, which is caused by rising sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.

El Nino brings drier conditions to Southeast Asia, India and Australia, and a severe event can hurt output of agricultural commodities, such as palm oil, rice, rubber, wheat and cotton.

In contrast, El Nino, the Spanish word for small boy, brings wetter weather to the Americas and sometimes to North Asia.

There is an 85 percent likelihood that the El Nino weather pattern that’s currently developing will likely last into 2016, the Climate Prediction Center, an agency of the U.S. National Weather Service, said on June 11.

Previously the agency had said there was an 80 percent chance that El Nino would last through 2015.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said on June 10 that the El Nino was strengthening and was likely to reach intensity levels seen in 2009, which caused widespread damage to crops in Asia and Australia and caused food prices to surge.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said on June 9 that Pacific ocean temperatures are continuing to warm, and that El Nino conditions are already at “moderate” levels and expected to persist through 2015.

So far, the reaction in several Asian commodity markets to the consensus of forecasters that the El Nino risks are rising has been muted.

It’s true that prices of many commodities are at, or near, cyclical lows and past experience has shown that they only tend to move higher once it’s virtually certain that output will be cut by a weather event.

The experience of 2012 and 2014, when an El Nino was forecast but didn’t materialize in any significant way, has also likely made traders and investors somewhat more cautious.

But it’s worth bearing in mind that palm oil prices leapt 57 percent in 2009, partly due to the El Nino that year.

Malaysian palm oil futures have been remarkably stable so far this year, up about 1 percent from the 2,266 ringgit per tonne at the end of last year. The contract is, however, down around 5 percent in U.S. dollar terms this year.

The tropical oil has been losing ground against rival soy oil, with Chicago futures gaining 2.1 percent from the start of the year to Wednesday’s close.

EL NINO TO NARROW PALM, SOY OIL GAP

Converting both contracts into U.S. dollars per tonne showed soyoil prices were $117 a tonne above palm on Wednesday, up from $66 at the end of last year.

In the last major El Nino event in 2009, the gap between the two contracts narrowed sharply once the full impact of the weather event hit production by the end of 2010.

At the start of 2009, soy oil commanded a $257 premium over palm oil, but this narrowed to $41 by the end of 2010.

Although the gap between the two is currently not as wide as it was at the start of 2009, history does suggest there is scope for it to narrow over the medium term if this El Nino is as bad as forecasters predict.

The palm oil futures curve <0#1FCPO:> shows it has moved into a mild contango from being flat three months ago, with the 12-month contract trading 6.6 percent above the three-month on Thursday.

Rice is another major Asian commodity that could be affected by a strong El Nino, with output likely to drop.

However, the rice market is still trying to digest the massive overhang of stocks built up in Thailand during the government buying program of Yingluck Shinawatra, the prime minister removed last year by the military partly as a result of the scheme’s vast cost and lack of success.

Thai benchmark 5-percent broken white rice dropped to $365-$368 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since January 2008.

With ample rice stocks and low prices it may be tempting for governments in importing countries such as the Philippines and Indonesia to boost reserves in case a severe El Nino does materialize.

But similar to palm oil, rice prices are likely to rise only once it becomes clearer that output is going to decline because of El Nino.

(Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are his own)