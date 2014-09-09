Lower commodity prices no longer sparking higher Chinese imports: Russell

A truck drives past piles of iron ore at the dump site of a port in Rizhao, Shandong province October 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Commodity producers worried about the outlook for Chinese demand have another reason to fret, with the relationship between pricing and import volumes appearing to break down.

China’s imports of crude oil, iron ore and coal have followed a fairly consistent pattern since the 2008 global recession, rising when prices decline and moderating when they increase.

But this year has seen an almost complete breakdown of this inverse correlation for coal, and what may be the start of a similar process for iron ore and crude oil.

The conventional wisdom in the coal industry up until this year was that once it became clear the market was over supplied, the best option for miners was to push for export volumes while trying to lower operating costs.

The theory was that if the coal was cheap enough, China, the world’s biggest importer, would soak up the extra volume, allowing for economies of scale and ultimately survival in what had become a structurally low-price environment.

This worked quite well, with coal imports rising in tandem with price declines.

Crude imports have trended lower this year after reaching a record 28.15 million tonnes in January, with the lower Brent price since the mid-June high for the year above $115 a barrel failing to spark a strong rebound in demand.

Again, it’s too early to call a definitive trend, but it may be a sign that Chinese oil imports will no longer automatically increase when the price declines.

What appears to be the case is that China’s imports of commodities are becoming more closely aligned to its actual consumption.

This means that price declines won’t necessarily result in increased imports, although price increases may well lead to lower imports - the worst of both worlds for producers.